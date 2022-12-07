The Witcher: Showrunner opens up on Henry Cavill’s exit & DeMayo’s allegation

The Witcher's lead star Henry Cavill is stepping down from the show after three successful seasons. In The Witcher Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt from Cavill.

The former producer and writer of Netflix's The Witcher, Beau DeMayo commented that some writers "actively dislike" the original books and games the show is based on.

"I've been on show - namely Witcher - where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material)," DeMayo explained. "It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

Nowadays while the promo season for The Witcher: Blood Origin is ongoing, the showrunner Lauren Hissrich weighed in on DeMayo's allegation in some interviews and social media posts.

Regarding the departure of Henry Cavill, the showrunner talked to TechRadar and said this is a big deal for them too.

"That's the thing – there's a lot of talk and rumors about and we fully understand why fans are going there. What I will say is please come back for The Witcherseason three so that we can continue to do this. Obviously, that [Cavill's departure] is huge news."

In an interview with IGN, she spoke about the future with Liam Hemsworth: "What I'm excited about is that we are allowing this franchise to continue growing and that we get new energy and chemistry that we haven't discovered yet. And to me that's part of the fun of television; you don't know where exactly the adventure is going to end. So it's something I'm really excited about."

While speaking with TheGamer regarding the post 'Cavill chapter of The Witcher on social media, she said, "I'm so excited for viewers. I think that it's just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I'm really excited."

Hissrich also gave the updates on The Witcher Season 4. She said to Collider "Honestly, I'm really excited for Witcher Season 4. I think it's going to be fantastic. I can't wait to get started. We're not there. So right now, I just really want to keep the focus on Blood Origin and all of this amazing work."

Hissrich also talked about recasting the character Fiery Villain Rience. Sam Woolf replaced Chris Fulton in The Witcher Season 3. In the comment of the social media post Hissrich confirmed:

"Chris Fulton was AMAZING and we were so sad (as was he) that the dates we needed him for didn't align with the movie he was shooting. Sam Woolf had huge shoes to fill, but don't worry, Rience is just as scary in S3!"

DeMayo served as a co-producer on two episodes of The Witcher Season 1 and penned The Witcher Season 2 Episode 2. However, it is still unclear whom DeMayo is addressing for the frequent changes in every season.

The Witcher Season 3 is under Production. Season 1 and Season 2 are available on Netflix. The prequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin will release on December 25, 2022.

Source: Redanian Intelligence

