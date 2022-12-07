Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from the sets of 'Chhori 2', says "cuts and bruises have begun"

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture from the sets of 'Chhori 2' as she began the shooting of her upcoming horror film. Taking to Instagram Story, she posted a snap where she got cuts and bruises on the hand.

She wrote, "And the cuts and bruises have begun!! #Chhorii2." 'Chhori' director Vishal Furia reposted her Instagram story and praised her. He wrote, "Wounds of Bravery for this bigger adventure. This is why we love you" to which Nushrratt replied, "Awwww sir."

Recently, Nushrratt began the shooting of her upcoming horror film 'Chhorii 2' and Soha Ali Khan joined the star cast of the film. Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Last year in December, the makers announced the sequel and the official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Nushrratt will also be seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfie' along with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

Apart from that, she also has a drama thriller 'Akelli' in her kitty. (ANI)

