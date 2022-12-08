Left Menu

Police to reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:03 IST
Police to reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police are set to reveal the identity of the victim in the city's most notorious cold case.

Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of a youngster who'd been known to generations of Philadelphians as the "Boy in the Box." Authorities are set to publicly release the victim's name on Thursday.

The case is Philadelphia's oldest unsolved homicide.

The child's naked, badly bruised body was found on February 25, 1957, in a wooded area of Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighbourhood.

The boy, who was believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, had been wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large JCPenney bassinet box. Police say he was malnourished. He'd been beaten to death.

The boy's photo was put on a poster and plastered all over the city as police worked to identify him and catch his killer.

Detectives pursued and discarded thousands of leads — that he was a Hungarian refugee, a boy who'd been kidnapped outside a Long Island supermarket in 1955, a variety of other missing children. They investigated a pair of travelling carnival workers and a family who operated a nearby foster home, but ruled them out as suspects.

An Ohio woman claimed her mother bought the boy from his birth parents in 1954, kept him in the basement of their suburban Philadelphia home, and killed him in a fit of rage. Authorities found her credible but couldn't corroborate her story — another dead end.

All the while, the boy's missing identity gnawed at police officials, generations of whom took up the case.

Set to appear Thursday are Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw along with other law enforcement officials, as well as a genetic genealogist and the co-founder of a group of professional sleuths, called the Vidocq Society, that took up the Boy in the Box case a quarter-century ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022