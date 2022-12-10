Left Menu

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

“Now more of the voiceless have a platform, and the people feel like they can be a part of it.” Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender said they wanted to create something to make people recognize how impactful hip-hop culture has been globally.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 02:00 IST
U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

As hip-hop prepares to turn 50 in 2023, U.S. rapper Nas wants to make sure the world understands its history, relevance and influence. Through his company, Mass Appeal, the native New Yorker is spearheading numerous events leading up to the anniversary. On Aug. 11, 1973, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, played at a New York City block party and was credited with starting the music genre.

Tributes will include a series of documentary films produced in conjunction with TV network Showtime, as well as 10 EP soundtracks produced by Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Hit-Boy and others. “Hip-Hop was never just music,” said Nas, adding it has always included elements of deejaying, dancing, fashion and other art forms.

It has been a “voice for the voiceless,” he said. “Now more of the voiceless have a platform, and the people feel like they can be a part of it.”

Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender said they wanted to create something to make people recognize how impactful hip-hop culture has been globally. Hip-hop was born in the south section of the New York City borough of the Bronx in the late 1970s. The dancing, rapping and deejaying elements grew out of an inner-city environment but it has since evolved into a multi-billion dollar part of mainstream global culture.

When asked where he thinks hip-hop is going in the next 50 years, Nas was optimistic. “I hope that it’s still thriving and staying innovative," he said. “And people are united through hip-hop and awaken about the things that are wrong in our societies through the words of hip-hop.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022