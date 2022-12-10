Left Menu

Odisha bags first prize for creating highest number of ABHA IDs

Odisha has bagged the first prize for creation of the highest number of ABHA Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts IDs during the Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 campaign, a state government press release said.ABHA ID is a unique health ID for citizens to access medical records anytime and anywhere in India.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:43 IST
Odisha bags first prize for creating highest number of ABHA IDs
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has bagged the first prize for creation of the highest number of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts) IDs during the Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 campaign, a state government press release said.

ABHA ID is a unique health ID for citizens to access medical records anytime and anywhere in India. It gives complete digitized history of their health, a better understanding of their health status to doctors and other healthcare providers for appropriate and timely diagnosis and treatment across India.

Dr Brundha D, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Odisha received the award on behalf of the Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day celebration at Varanasi on Saturday, the release said.

International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC) is celebrated on December 12 every year. Odisha has created 43,61,895 number of ABHA IDs by using different portals like NCD portal, RCH portal, e-Sanjeevani, PMNDP & Nikshya Portal (NTEP), said the release PTI SUF RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022