Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation, accuses her of making 'false statements'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez. In the lawsuit, the 'Thank God' actor has accused Fernandez of making "false statements with malicious intention".

Fatehi alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in other criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the complainant. "It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry. It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the Film Industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career," stated Fatehi in her lawsuit.

Fatehi, through her Advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan, said Jacqueline made a "false statement" which was "unnecessary and unwarranted". She has "unnecessarily dragged the complainant" and "defamed her as she is in the same industry and is fully aware that the business of any artist and their career is solely based on their reputation".

Fatehi had left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Friday after being questioned in the money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On September 15, Nora was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police for more than four hours along with Pinky Irani, who apparently introduced Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez to the jailed conman.

According to ED, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars were either in the name of the firms owned by Leena Paulose or third parties. It further emerged that Sukesh knowingly created the structure for layering and transferring proceeds of crime and thus, actively participated in the process of money laundering. (ANI)

