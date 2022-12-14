Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for Vir Das' stand-up special 'Landing'

Actor-comic Vir Das is set to return to Netflix with his new stand-up special Landing, which will premiere worldwide on the streamer on December 26.The hour-long programme, also directed by Das, is all about travelling the world, carrying ones country with them, and the notion of home.The 43-year-old performer said it is exciting to be ending the year with this special, his fourth with Netflix.

Vir Das Image Credit: Twitter (@thevirdas)
Actor-comic Vir Das is set to return to Netflix with his new stand-up special ''Landing'', which will premiere worldwide on the streamer on December 26.

The hour-long programme, also directed by Das, is all about travelling the world, carrying one's country with them, and the notion of home.

The 43-year-old performer said it is exciting to be ending the year with this special, his fourth with Netflix.

''We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for 'Wanted'. ''I'm looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I'm hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far,'' Das said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The special is produced by Rotten Science and executive producer Matthew Vaughan.

''Landing'' recently wrapped a critically acclaimed sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Das' last stand-up special ''Vir Das: For India'' was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy in the best comedy category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

