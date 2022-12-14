Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Filmmaker Luv Ranjans romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie is produced by Luv Films Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday.And the title is...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 14:03 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar''. The movie is produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday.

''And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo,'' read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'' starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song.

Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'' is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022