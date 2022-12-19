Left Menu

Emily in Paris: Season 3 to feature fashion from 'thrift shops'

The stars of the colourful comedy 'Emily in Paris' teased that the show's fashion is even "bolder" in the upcoming instalment, which drops on December 21 on Netflix.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:22 IST
Emily in Paris: Season 3 to feature fashion from 'thrift shops'
Still from Emily in Paris (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

You'll have to wait and see what Season 3 of "Emily in Paris" has in store if you thought running in a Chanel crop top was "ringarde." The colourful comedy's actors teased that the forthcoming episode, which premieres on Netflix on December 21 will have even "bolder" show attire.

Actor Lucien Laviscount who plays Alfie in the show revealed that Emily, played by Lily Collins, hasn't lost her propensity for polarizing ensembles, as per Page Six. William Abadie stated that although the show has featured a variety of well-known labels, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi also sought to emphasise up-and-coming designers.

According to Page Six, the actor who plays Antione said, "We all spent quite a bit of time in those dressing rooms and (Fitoussi) made a point to include new designers this season." He added, "(it's) a sign of the times to take the high-end designers, the new designers and also go to the thrift shop and bring in antiques and vintage pieces. It helps elevate [the show] and bring diversity in the fashion."

In an interview with Page Six, Samuel Arnold, who plays Emily's coworker Julien said, "She just understands every character and how to bring them to life through the wardrobe. These characters are all so different from one another and she understands all those little worlds." Emily gets entangled in a love triangle in Season 3 with her new love interest, Alfie, and Gabriel, the boyfriend of her closest friend (Lucas Bravo) (Lucien Laviscount).

Emily is also caught in a different kind of professional triangle since she must choose between sticking with her mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) at a new agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022