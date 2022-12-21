Left Menu

ZEE5 to release Malayalam murder mystery ‘Ini Utharam’ on Dec 23

While the CI tries to ignore it, there is pressure from the media and local people and the police are compelled to explore all possibilities.

Streamer ZEE5 has announced that Malayalam film "Ini Utharam" is set to have its digital premiere on the platform on Friday.

Directed by Sudeesh Ramachandran and written by Ranjith Unni, the Aparna Balamurali-led investigative crime drama garnered positive reviews upon its October 7 release in theatres.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said they are delighted to add yet another blockbuster Malayalam film to their existing bouquet of movies.

''The film explores multiple theme such as thriller, murder mystery, crime drama and revenge which offers the audience a true blockbuster entertainer experience.

''We will continue to bolster our Malayalam content funnel with quality content by partnering with the best of talents from the region," Kalra said in a statement.

National Award winner Balamurali along with Harish Uthaman, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Chandhunadh, Siddique, Jaffar Idukki, and Siddharth Menon round out the cast of the movie.

"Ini Utharam" revolves around Dr Janaki (Balamurali), who enters a police station and confesses to a murder to circle inspector (CI) Karunan (Shajohn). ''While the CI tries to ignore it, there is pressure from the media and local people and the police are compelled to explore all possibilities. ''With Janaki's help the police search the location for the body but things take a turn when they discover two bodies neither of which Janaki claims to have killed. What happens next is the crux of the story,'' read the logline of the film.

"Ini Utharam" is produced by A&V Entertainments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

