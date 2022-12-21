Code Geass Season 3 is unlikely to happen, what about ‘Z of the Recapture’?

When is Code Geass Season 3 going to be released? Is there any future for Code Geass? This is a million-dollar question as there has been no discussion on its development.

As there has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3, fans and anime enthusiasts in Japan and across the world have given up all their hopes from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. Season 2 of Code Geass was released in 2008. Since then there has been no updates on the development of Season 3.

The writer Ichirō Ōkouchi is disinterested in working on Code Geass Season 3 as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Hence, fans need to understand that he made a movie titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection in 2019 instead of making Season 3.

According to the director, Gorō Taniguchi, one of the main reasons for creating the movie Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The film debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office.

Code Geass was broadcast in Japan on MBS from October 2006 to July 2007. Its sequel series, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, ran as a simulcast on MBS and TBS from April to September 2008. The series has also been adapted into various manga and light novels, with the former showing alternate scenarios from the TV series.

In 2020, Crunchyroll announced Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, a new anime series set to expand the Code Geass universe. As of December 2022, the premiere date of Code Geass: Z of the Recapture has not been officially declared yet. However, fans are expecting it in 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281: Defeating Ouga is inevitable to awaken everyone