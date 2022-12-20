Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281: Defeating Ouga is inevitable to awaken everyone

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281 will reveal the missing history of the previous agent. Episode 280 ends with believing the clues the ANBU received from a previous agent, who went missing, Kiseru realizes the whole ordeal is a genjutsu, so he stabs Boruto and uses healing ninjutsu, to wake him up from it.

Spoilers Warning: This article may contains Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281 spoilers

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281 is out. Boruto Episode 281 is titled "The Eighth Truth" Transcription: "Yattsume no Shinjitsu" (Japanese: 八つ目の真実). The preview shows Boruto awakening in a lab, with everyone still alive, and inside pods. He is surprised to see them as everyone falls right in front of his eye. Boruto will find a way to wake up everyone inside the shells in Boruto Episode 281. The Eight Truth will be revealed in the episode. They have to defeat Ouga and that's the only way to wake up everyone.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 280 is titled 'Exit' or 'Toppako' which tells about Boruto's final adventure out of the maze created by Ouga. Here's the synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 280.

"Boruto demands answers from Kiseru, who denies killing Batta and Fugou, before running off. Ouga tries trapping the two of them in the trap, so Namua sacrifices himself to hold the gate open, while the others re-enter. The group surrounds Kiseru, who they theorize is their ticket out of the experiment, but he uses powerful Fire Style jutsu to escape into an underground cave. Rokuro tries to take control of Kiseru with the parasites he used on Namua before, but Kiseru takes advantage of the wound the Rasengan gave Rokuro and overpowers him, but Boruto chases him off again. At the same time, the rest of Team Sarada is surrounded by the assailants, who trapped Mitsuki before. Kiseru attacks Yatsume and Shamo as well, but they manage to hold their own with Lightning and Earth Style jutsus, respectively."

The synopsis continued: "Sarada realizes that the masked individuals surrounding them are Konoha ANBU investigating the mass disappearances for the Five Great Nations, and they only stopped Mitsuki before from intervening in their investigation, however they are now cleared to share information with Team Sarada. They reveal, that Kiseru is one of their agents, sent on an undercover mission as an Outer for Kara, while Shamo learns the same from the scroll Kiseru dropped, thanks to his earlier attack. Shamo rushes to stop Kiseru and Boruto's fight since Kiseru has started to become mentally affected by the undercover mission. Shamo takes a hit for Boruto while giving him the scroll. Kiseru begins seeing again and reveals his mission. Believing the clues the ANBU received from a previous agent, who went missing. Kiseru realizes the whole ordeal is a genjutsu, so he stabs Boruto and uses healing ninjutsu, to wake him up from it."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281 on Sunday, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

