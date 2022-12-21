Philippines street transforms into Christmas wonderland with Santas and snowfall

Left Menu

The features in the capital Manila include dozens of flashing life-size Christmas figurines, intricately arranged lights that stretch across the street, and more than 50 sacks of rock salt covering the ground to create a wintry look in city where temperatures have hovered close to 30 degrees Celsius. The show is the work of Filipino entrepreneur Irene Tan, 55, whose passion for decorating her house has expanded in the past 15 years to include those of her neighbours and now the entire street. "Christmas is about giving love and sharing your blessings.

A regular residential street in the Philippines has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland, drawing a throng of daily visitors with its dazzling lights, festive decorations and artificial snowfall. The features in the capital Manila include dozens of flashing life-size Christmas figurines, intricately arranged lights that stretch across the street, and more than 50 sacks of rock salt covering the ground to create a wintry look in city where temperatures have hovered close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The show is the work of Filipino entrepreneur Irene Tan, 55, whose passion for decorating her house has expanded in the past 15 years to include those of her neighbours and now the entire street. "Christmas is about giving love and sharing your blessings. Every time I see the kids smiling and enjoying with friends and their parents, when they are playing and taking pictures, it's a different kind of fulfilment," said Tan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

