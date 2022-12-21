NCW asks Spice Jet to take down its 'red-hot girls' tweet
The National Commission for Women has asked Spice Jet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as red hot girls.NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the director of the airlines this regard. The NCW objected to the airlines tweet which read -- Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls.
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the director of the airlines this regard. The budget carrier had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, traveling on one of its flights, with the crew. The NCW objected to the airline's tweet which read -- ''Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls.''
