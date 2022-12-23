Left Menu

Raveena Tandon wraps shoot of film ‘Patna Shukla’

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:50 IST
Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Friday said she has finished shooting for her upcoming movie "Patna Shukla".

Backed by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, the social-drama is directed by Vivek Budakoti.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update about her film.

"An ArbaazKhanProduction's Patna Shukla wrap up bash with cast and crew," she wrote alongside a video clip featuring her and the cast and crew from the party.

Khan, who has earlier produced the Salman Khan-led "Dabangg" franchise and Sonam Kapoor's "Dolly Ki Doli", shared the same post on his social media handle.

Actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik round out the cast of ''Patna Shukla''.

