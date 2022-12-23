Iconic works by MF Husain, SH Raza to highlight AstaGuru's modern Indian art auction

Artworks by 19 Indian modernist masters including MF Husain, SH Raza, FN Souza, Krishen Khanna and KK Hebbar will go under the hammer at the AstaGuru's upcoming auction.

The 'Historic Masterpieces' modern Indian art auction will be held online on December 27 and 28.

Three works from Husain's famed 'British Raj' including the ''Raj Series: Princess Nisha Raje. Afternoon Tea with Lady McBull'' -- a large-scale acrylic on oil canvas work executed in 1997 -- will be up for the auction.

The work will be offered at an estimate of Rs 3-4 crore. The other two works by Husain in the series are titled ''Jemdanee 1787'' and ''Credentials of Gwalior, Nizam and Patiala I''. Both the works are expected to receive an estimate of Rs 30-40 lakh.

Also on offer are six works by SH Raza showcasing the diverse styles he experimented with over the years, including an acrylic on canvas titled ''L'Orage'' that was executed in 1973. The painting is offered at an estimate of Rs 2.25-2.75 crore. Another of his work, titled ''Bindu'', is a signature for the artist and is one of the early works from the series. It is estimated at Rs 2-2.5 crore. An untitled work by Hemendranath Mazumdar will be a part of an auction for the first time. The work, depicting Radha and Krishna, is estimated to fetch Rs 1-1.5 crore. The auction will also showcase two important works by artist FN Souza. The two paintings, ''The Castle'' and ''The Lake'', will be offered at an estimate of Rs 4-6 crore and Rs 60-80 lakh, respectively. ''We are pleased to be presenting a selection of works by India’s avant-garde artists in our upcoming 'Historic Masterpieces' auction. The diverse catalogue showcases a range of artworks with excellent provenance and a fascinating history. We are presenting collectors with an opportunity to collect an amalgamation of unique and signature styles from eminent artists who changed the face of Modern Indian Art,'' Sneha Gautam, vice president, client relations, AstaGuru Auction House said in a statement.

