Left Menu

Sikhs in Singapore hold Kirtan Darbar after four-year hiatus

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:17 IST
Sikhs in Singapore hold Kirtan Darbar after four-year hiatus
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The 10th edition of the largest Sikh religious event of South East Asia made a comeback in Singapore on Friday after four years, hosting the community’s celebrities from India, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

The Naam Ras is a volunteer-driven ‘Kirtan Darbar’ and exhibition on Sikhism taking place at the Singapore Expo, from December 23-26.

The biennial event comprises four days of Katha, Kirtan, Sewa, and Simran.

The event entails a theatre production and an interactive exhibition on Sikh history, a gallery of Sikh art, and stalls selling Sikh-related merchandise.

It also includes an exhibition by celebrated UK-based illustration artist ‘Inkquisitive’, who recently collaborated with Marvel Studio and Disney, reported Friday weekly, Tabla! The 36-year-old, whose real name is Amandeep Singh, will exhibit his brightly coloured ink sketches, including one of Guru Gobind Singh.

Sikh Gyanis (learned men) from around the world will be performing Kirtan for the congregation.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be among the local dignitaries attending the event.

Thousands of Sikhs and non-Sikhs are expected to attend and visit Naam Ras which returns after four years of hiatus, two of which were due to the pandemic.

Singapore has a Sikh population of nearly 12,500 and has seven Gurdwaras where langar (free food prepared by a community kitchen) is being prepared to be served at the gala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022