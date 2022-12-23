'True Beauty' star Cha Eun-woo reveals how he prepped to play priest on K-drama 'Island'

Popular K-drama star and singer Cha Eun-woo says he learnt languages such as Italian and Latin to prepare for his part of a priest in the upcoming series ''Island''.

The fantasy exorcism drama is a career turnaround for Cha, who has mostly starred in light-hearted romances like ''True Beauty'', ''Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung'' and ''Gangnam Beauty''.

The 25-year-old actor said he also talked to his cast members to get a better understanding of his character Yohan, the youngest exorcist at the Vatican.

''For my preparation to understand the character, I spoke to a lot of experienced actors including members of the cast. I also went to meet a Catholic priest... I trained in Latin and Italian as well,'' Cha said during a virtual roundtable interview from Seoul.

The actor, who also is a member of the boy band ASTRO, said he was drawn to the character after reading the script. ''He was someone that I really wanted to portray,'' he added.

Right from the time the cast shot for their character posters, the Gunpo-born artist said he wanted to go a good job with his part.

''When I was shooting for the poster, I remember I really tried to focus on how I can portray the character to be most liked. I truly hope that all of the fans will enjoy our drama series 'Island','' he said.

Set in Jeju Island, the series follows three different beings who team up to become evil's worst nightmare. It also stars Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon. Sung, known for ''I Need Romance 3'' and ''Hyde Jekyll, Me'', said he boarded the show to share screen with Kim, Cha, and Lee.

''Why wouldn't one want to do a series that has people like them? I just had to say yes.'' The actor said the superhuman power possessed by his character Gung-tan is ''his biggest appeal''.

''Island'' will premiere in India on Prime Video on December 30.

