'Make a wish' this Christmas with this 400 kg Genie cake

Zuka Chocolate Shop, located in the Puducherry Mission Roads recently unveiled an enormous chocolate cake shaped like the character of 'Genie' from the animated film 'Aladdin'.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 23:54 IST
'Genie' Cake at Zuka Chocolates (Image Source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Your wishes may come true this Christmas with this special cake at display in a Puducherry chocolate company. Zuka Chocolate Shop, located in the Puducherry Mission Roads recently unveiled an enormous chocolate cake shaped like the character of 'Genie' from the animated film 'Aladdin'.

Designed by 'Sep' Rajendran Thangarasu, the cake displays the popular animated character holding gold coins in one hand and a lamp in the other. Gopi, one of the employees at the shop, opened up about the process of making the cake in a conversation with ANI.

"It took 182 hours to make this idol of chocolate. It is made entirely of dark chocolate," the employee said. "It has been on display since yesterday and can be visited till the first week of January," he added.

The cake weighs 400 kg and stands at a staggering height of 5.5 feet. The chocolate shop is known for making idols of famous people every year. Some of the personalities which have received the cake treatment include 'Enthiran' actor Rajnikanth, singer SP Balasubramanian, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Mahatma Gandhi and many others.

The cake idols bring in significant tourist footfalls to the chocolate shop every Holiday Season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

