Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's comedy film 'Coole No 1' turns 2

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy film 'Coolie No 1' turned 2 on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:17 IST
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's comedy film 'Coole No 1' turns 2
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "2 years to Coolie."

In the video, she shared some glimpses from the film.

In the video, she shared some glimpses from the film. Helmed by David Dhawan 'Coolie No 1' also starred Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in the lead roles and was premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The film was an official remake of the of the Hindi film with the same title which starred Govinda, Kader Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles and was a blockbuster hit. Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon which received decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and will also be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series which is an Indian instalment of spy series 'Citadel'. Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

