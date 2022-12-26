Akon defends Nick Cannon for having 12 children

Akon thinks Nick Cannon should keep making babies! According to TMZ, Akon recently sat down for an interview with Zeze Millz that has now gone viral online.

Zeze questioned Akon on if he saw a problem with Nick perhaps becoming overburdened when he has more kids, especially if that appeared in him perhaps being unable to be present for all of them at important times, like a dance recital. Akon then said, "That's (going to dance recitals) a white man thing."

"Who gives a f*** about a recital," he continued emphatically before listing what he believes to be the core values of a good father, citing his own 9 children as examples. According to TMZ, Akon said that all the minor details are unimportant as long as a guy can support his family and instil in them core virtues and values.

Akon added that it doesn't matter if the baby's mothers are on board. Recently, Nick Cannon acknowledged that he feels "guilt" about not having enough time to spend with his 11 kids.

The "Masked Singer" host is having a hard time juggling his career and his family life because he presently has 11 kids and a 12th is on the way. According to Page Six, an entertainment media house based out of the US, Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+'s 'The Checkup with Dr David Agus' that "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children."

"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he added. Moroccan and Monroe, twins aged 11, are shared by Cannon and his former spouse Mariah Carey.

Golden, Princess, and Rise are his three children with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Zion and Zillion, twins who are 18 months old, and Beautiful Zeppelin, a daughter, are his kids with Abby De La Rosa. With Brie Tiesi, Cannon has a 5- month old son named Legendary Love, and with LaNisha Cole, he has a 3-month-old daughter named Onyx Ice.

Zen Scott, son of "Wild 'N Out" host Alyssa Scott, passed away at the age of 5 months from brain cancer. (ANI)

