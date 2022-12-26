Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.

Ministry officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' and ''The Lunchbox'', among others.

