Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls on Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:51 IST
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.
Ministry officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid a courtesy call on the Union home minister, an official said.
Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' and ''The Lunchbox'', among others.
