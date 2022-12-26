Left Menu

Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks: claims man who performed autopsy

An employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 on Monday claimed the actor didnt die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture.

26-12-2022
An employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 on Monday claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims.

Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels.

He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year.

“I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me,” he claimed. Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

