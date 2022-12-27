Left Menu

Nearly three in five German industry associations foresee gloomy 2023

Nearly three out of five German industry associations are pessimistic about next year and expect their companies to produce less as high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine show no signs of abating, found a survey published Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:22 IST
Nearly three in five German industry associations foresee gloomy 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Nearly three out of five German industry associations are pessimistic about next year and expect their companies to produce less as high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine show no signs of abating, found a survey published Tuesday. Of the 49 associations surveyed by the IW economic institute, 30 said they expect their members to produce less, while 13 said they expect their sectors to produce more.

Nearly 40 associations said the current situation for their companies is worse than a year ago, when many assumed that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic had been mostly overcome. With inflation at record highs, however, the mood in the German economy has not recovered, according to the survey, which was conducted from mid-November through early December.

"Businesses do not expect the high energy prices to fall back to pre-crisis levels in the foreseeable future. That clouds the outlook for the coming year enormously," said IW economic expert Michael Groemling. He warned that the situation for energy-intensive firms was particularly precarious and their success is tied to affordable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022