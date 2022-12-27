First poster of Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' unveiled

Left Menu

The makers of upcoming period film Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh on Tuesday revealed the first look of lead actors Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively.Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making his return to the big screens with the feature film, set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023.Reliance Entertainment dropped a poster and a teaser of the film on its social media pages.RajkumarSantoshi brings to you the first glimpse of the biggest WarOfIdeologies - GandhiGodseEkYudh

The makers of upcoming period film ''Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh'' on Tuesday revealed the first look of lead actors Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively.

Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making his return to the big screens with the feature film, set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023.

Reliance Entertainment dropped a poster and a teaser of the film on its social media pages.

''#RajkumarSantoshi brings to you the first glimpse of the biggest #WarOfIdeologies - #GandhiGodseEkYudh! Releasing on #RepublicDay, 26th January, 2023 in cinemas near you,'' the banner wrote on Instagram.

Written and directed by Santoshi, ''Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh'' depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated.

The project is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. Music is by famed composer AR Rahman with sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Santoshi's last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led ''Phata Poster Nikhla Hero'' (2013).

