Left Menu

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth claims his parents were "harassed" by CRPF at Madurai Airport

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, on Tuesday, alleged that his parents were harassed by the CRPF at the Madurai airport.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:04 IST
'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth claims his parents were "harassed" by CRPF at Madurai Airport
Siddharth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, on Tuesday, alleged that his parents were harassed by the CRPF at the Madurai airport. Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared a story and wrote, "Harassed for 20 mins at empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power."

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Escaype' which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles. He will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

As per reports, Siddharth has been dating actor Aditi Rao Hydari for quite a long time after they first met on the sets of their romantic action film 'Maha Samudram'. They have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours of their dating.

Last year, the duo was seen attending actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's wedding in Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022