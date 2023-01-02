My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14: Citizens to lose trust in Heroes & live in anxiety

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 will solve a big cliffhanger. Whether Mr. Compress is still alive or not is one of the main issues in the story. After the Christmas break, the Japanese manga, My Hero Academia is returning with its S6 EP 14 on January 7, 2023.

In the last episode, the battle at Jaku City ends, as Shigaraki successfully escapes with the help of his Nomus. Deku is not fully satisfied, as he could not eradicate the villain. All For One promised to get back once again as soon as Shigaraki recovered and regain his strength.

However, Deku learns more about the power of the villain and is preparing himself for the next battle after the villains return. Part 2 of Season 6 will start a new arc which will begin from Episode 1pisode 14.

The preview for the new episode is out. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 is titled "Hellish Hell." The preview suggests the upcoming part will show the aftermath of the war. A few stills from the preview show the destructions caused by the war with the confirmation of the league of villains gone far away.

In My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14, fans will see their favorite hero Deku injured along with others while rescuing Class A and B students. Episode 14 will mainly show the aftermath of the war, its outcome, and how the people lost their trust in the heroes. Viewers will see people living in fear in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 will release on January 7, 2023. The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms. Here are the various timings for the episodes in different countries.

Pacific Time: 01:30 hrs (Saturday, January 7th, 2023)

Central Time: 03:30 hrs (Saturday, January 7th, 2023)

Eastern Time: 04:30 hrs (Saturday, January 7th, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 14:00 hrs (Saturday, January 7th, 2023)

Australian Standard: 19:30 hrs (Saturday, January 7th, 2023)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese anime series!

Also Read: Black Clover Season 5 may get a 2024 release window