Black Clover Season 5 may get a 2024 release window

It seems viewers have to wait long for Black Clover Season 5 as the series is currently focusing on the movie that is set to release in 2023. Meanwhile,

Black Clover Season 5 will pick from the end of the fourth season. Season 4 ends with Nacht preparing to train Asta and Liebe with his four devils, Noelle and the others are practicing heavily to become stronger. The captains along with the Wizard King and Mereoleona are also preparing for the upcoming war. Yuno is working out on his own and later Langris agreed to help him.

Black Clover Season 5 will explore the Spade Kingdom Raid arc which may feature the best fight scenes as the mages take on the Dark Triad whose aim is to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth to allow devils to enter this world. The Dark Triad attempts to bring Lucifero into the living world. And Nacht thinks if the Dark Triad succeeded in doing so, the world would destroy.

Black Clover is a fantasy anime series based on manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. The series aired from October 2017 to March 2021 on TV Tokyo in Japan. Season 1 adapts the first eight volumes of the manga, which was listed as running for 13 episodes but was later expanded to 51 episodes. The second season adapts from the ninth volume to the 16th. And the third season adapts from the rest of the 17th volume to the end of the 23rd volume (chapters 160–228), except episodes 123 and 124 (recap), and episodes 130–154.

Black Clover Season 3 ends showing, Rumours spread that Yuno will soon replace Langris as Vice-Captain of the Golden Dawn. Langris speaks with Finnes and learns Finral is still training to make her happy. Langris requests a duel with Yuno, now they are of equal rank, and wagers the loser must quit the Golden Dawn. During the duel, Yuno senses that Langris is holding back and deliberately provokes him into using lethal spells, but in the end, Yuno outmaneuvers him and Langris admits defeat. Yuno accuses Langris of losing on purpose, which Langris admits was his original plan, but also admits he did try to win after Yuno provoked him but lost anyway. Langris quits the Golden Dawn but not before Yuno demands they duel one day without holding back. Vangeance allows Langris to quit, knowing he has much to learn elsewhere but reminds him he can always return. Finral, who happened to be visiting Finnes, is warned by Langris he considers him a rival for Finnes love and that he won't let him win easily. Yami gets permission from the Wizard King to let Magna undergo Heart Kingdom training. Gordon leaves to begin training his poison magic with his father, but no one notices him leave as they are preparing to travel to the Heart Kingdom in the morning.

As of now, there is no release date for Black Clover Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1071 leaks & theories explained! Know in detail