The Witcher Season 3 may release in two parts: Schmidt Hissrich

Netflix's one of the most popular shows, The Witcher is returning with Season 3, which could be divided into two parts. The production for the show has already been wrapped up. The fictional medieval period drama is also renewed for Season 4 with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia. Hollywood actor Henry Cavill announced his exit from The Witcher earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Collider, The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher's showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich discussed the possibility of splitting the upcoming season into multiple parts, as VFX challenges continue to cause delays in Hollywood.

Schmidt said, ''We haven't discussed that yet, but at this point, I think what we see happening across all sorts of streamers, I wouldn't rule it out. I do think that obviously we don't put anything out that we're not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it'll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months until The Witcher season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we will see what happens.''

This is not the first time Netflix is splitting a drama into two parts. We have seen the Duffer brothers' Stranger Things Season 4 in two parts. The fifth and final part of the Spanish adaption drama Money Heist was also released in two shares.

Henry Cavill will get a heroic sendoff in the show's upcoming season 3. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said, "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that."

"Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," he added.

During the announcement of his leaving, in a statement, Cavill told he was grateful for his time on the show and welcomed Hemsworth. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4."

The release date for The Witcher Season 3 is yet to be announced. Currently, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and The Witcher: Blood Origin is available on Netflix.

