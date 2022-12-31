Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: First-look revealed with Lee Joon Gi & Shin Se Kyung

K-drama Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 added new cast to its cast list. Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung joined Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Bin in Season 2. Recently, Studio Dragon released the first look of Season 2 after its confirmed cast change.

The confirmations of the cast change as well as the first look at the drama's second season surprised fans. Lee Joon Gi looks dashing with his long hair in the role of the famous iconic King. Lee Joon Gi will be seen as the adult version of Eun Seom, the king of the East while, Shin Se Kyung will portray Tan Ya, the successor to the Wahan clan. Tan Ya will become one of the most influential leaders of Arthdal after taking her place as the successor of the Wahan clan.

The first season of the K-drama starred Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won. But actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se Kyung replaced them as protagonists Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won respectively in Arthdal Chronicles 2 which was revealed in August. Song Joong Ki played the twin characters Eun Seom and Saya in the previous part, while Kim Ji Won played Tanya.

The first looks of the other returning actors are also revealed including Jang Dong Gun as Ta Gon and Kim Ok Bin as Tae Al Ha.

Arthdal Chronicles was renewed for Season 2 on February 12, 2022. Unfortunately, the production was postponed due to the pandemic. Now the creators are looking forward to making the second season of the South Korean drama. The series is in the pre-production stage.

In February 2022, Studio Dragon announced that they planned to release Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 to premiere in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for Season 2 following Season 1, while the second season will be directed by The Great Battle's director Kim Kwang-sik.

Arthdal Chronicles tells the story of a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The citizens of the Arthdal are busy with power struggles, while some also encounter love along the way. Eun-seom( Season 1 played by Song Joong-ki, Season 2 will be played by Lee Joon-gi) goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns about his true origins in the process.

The exact premiere date for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean series.

Source: Kpoppost

