Uorfi Javed hits back at BJP leader over police complaint for 'vulgarity'

Bigg Boss OTT fame actor Uorfi Javed hit back at BJP leader and the party's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president, Chitra Kishor Wagh over a police complaint where she accused her of vulgarity. The social media personality took to Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

In the first post, the 'Bepanaah' actor shared an image of Chitra posing with a copy of her complaint. "I'm so proud of myself," she wrote alongside that image.

Uorfi then proceeded to respond to the allegation, writing, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!" "Bas Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas (don't these politicians have any real work)? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai," she added.

Chitra Wagh shared an image of herself with the Mumbai police on Sunday, along with a snap of the police complaint she had lodged against the 'Daayan' actor. The 'Bepannaah' actor was last seen in the reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla (season 14)'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)