Following is a summary of current sports ​news briefs.

WTA roundup: Leylah ​Fernandez surges into Singapore ‌semis

No. 6 ​seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada knocked out top-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 7-5 in ‌the quarterfinals of the Singapore Tennis Open on Friday. Fernandez converted six of 11 break points in the 92-minute match, including the clinching game to ‌set up a semifinal meeting against No. 5 Maja ‌Chwalinska of Poland. Chwalinska ousted No. 4 Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-2 in 89 minutes.

NHL-Ovechkin, young stars headline NHL's expanded 84-game season

The NHL drops the puck on ⁠an ​extended 84-game campaign ⁠next week with Macklin Celebrini leading a new generation of superstars and record goalscorer ⁠Alex Ovechkin returning for what could be the final season of his glittering ​career. Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 929 goals, signed ⁠a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, who he believes can challenge for the Stanley ⁠Cup, ​but he has not decided if this is his final season.

Soccer-Man City's road from Premier League financial charges to reported verdict

The ⁠following is a timeline of Manchester City's Premier League financial rules case, ⁠from the ⁠charges brought in February 2023 to reports on Friday that the club had been found guilty nL1N45H0FI of ‌all but ‌one of the 115 alleged ​breaches. February 6, 2023