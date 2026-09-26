Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez surges into Singapore semis
No. 6 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada knocked out top-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Tennis Open on Friday. Fernandez converted six of 11 break points in the 92-minute match, including the clinching game to set up a semifinal meeting against No. 5 Maja Chwalinska of Poland. Chwalinska ousted No. 4 Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 6-2 in 89 minutes.
NHL-Ovechkin, young stars headline NHL's expanded 84-game season
The NHL drops the puck on an extended 84-game campaign next week with Macklin Celebrini leading a new generation of superstars and record goalscorer Alex Ovechkin returning for what could be the final season of his glittering career. Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader with 929 goals, signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, who he believes can challenge for the Stanley Cup, but he has not decided if this is his final season.
Soccer-Man City's road from Premier League financial charges to reported verdict
The following is a timeline of Manchester City's Premier League financial rules case, from the charges brought in February 2023 to reports on Friday that the club had been found guilty nL1N45H0FI of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches. February 6, 2023