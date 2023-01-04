Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is releasing in July! Get all the updates
- Country:
- Japan
The wait is almost over! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finally has its exact premiere month. It was announced in the Fest '23 event that the show will return in July 2023. The announcement follows the previous announcement of September 25, 2022, that the second season will be released in two halves. Each part will focus on different arcs of the manga.
On the same day, the production released two key visuals that give a glimpse of those arcs to be shown in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The first part will mainly focus on Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, and GetoSuguru. In the image, the characters are seen wearing Jujutsu High uniforms. Another image is titled The Shibuya Incident which will feature the modern-day heroes Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and NobaraKugisaki.
Season 2 of the anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc. The first season covers the Death Painting Arc which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. Gojo's Past Arc which will be covered in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 consists of 65-79 chapters in the original manga. And The Shibuya Incident arc will cover 79-136 chapters of the manga. Watch the trailer below the article.
Here are the names of the confirmed voice actors returning to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.
AsamiSeto as NobaraKugisaki
JunyaEnoki as YūjiItadori
Yūichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojō
Yūma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro
Atsuko Tanaka as Hanami
Aya Endo as ShōkoIeiri
Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa
Junichi Suwabe as SukunaRyōmen
KenjiroTsuda as KentoNanami
Kouki Uchiyama as TogeInumaki
Marina Inoue as Mai Zenin
Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin
Mitsuo Iwata as KiyotakaIjichi
Mugihito as YoshinobuGakuganji
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Mahito
RieKugimiya as MomoNishimiya
Satoshi Hino as NoritoshiKamo
Shigeru Chiba as Jōgo
Subaru Kimura as AoiTōdō
Takahiro Sakurai as SuguruGetō
Takaya Kuroda as MasamichiYaga
Tomokazu Seki as Panda
YōkoHikasa as UtahimeIori
Yoshitaka Yamaya as Junpei Yoshino
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ultimate Mechamaru
Jujutsu Kaisen past episodes are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series!
Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 will follow Kenjaku's new plan