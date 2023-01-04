Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is releasing in July! Get all the updates

The wait is almost over! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finally has its exact premiere month. It was announced in the Fest '23 event that the show will return in July 2023. The announcement follows the previous announcement of September 25, 2022, that the second season will be released in two halves. Each part will focus on different arcs of the manga.

On the same day, the production released two key visuals that give a glimpse of those arcs to be shown in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The first part will mainly focus on Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, and GetoSuguru. In the image, the characters are seen wearing Jujutsu High uniforms. Another image is titled The Shibuya Incident which will feature the modern-day heroes Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and NobaraKugisaki.

Season 2 of the anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc. The first season covers the Death Painting Arc which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. Gojo's Past Arc which will be covered in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 consists of 65-79 chapters in the original manga. And The Shibuya Incident arc will cover 79-136 chapters of the manga. Watch the trailer below the article.

Here are the names of the confirmed voice actors returning to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

AsamiSeto as NobaraKugisaki

JunyaEnoki as YūjiItadori

Yūichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojō

Yūma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro

Atsuko Tanaka as Hanami

Aya Endo as ShōkoIeiri

Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa

Junichi Suwabe as SukunaRyōmen

KenjiroTsuda as KentoNanami

Kouki Uchiyama as TogeInumaki

Marina Inoue as Mai Zenin

Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin

Mitsuo Iwata as KiyotakaIjichi

Mugihito as YoshinobuGakuganji

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Mahito

RieKugimiya as MomoNishimiya

Satoshi Hino as NoritoshiKamo

Shigeru Chiba as Jōgo

Subaru Kimura as AoiTōdō

Takahiro Sakurai as SuguruGetō

Takaya Kuroda as MasamichiYaga

Tomokazu Seki as Panda

YōkoHikasa as UtahimeIori

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Junpei Yoshino

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ultimate Mechamaru

Jujutsu Kaisen past episodes are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series!

