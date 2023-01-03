Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 will follow Kenjaku’s new plan

Kenjaku wins the battle against Tengen, Yuki and Choso. The bigger problem is Kenjaku planning to get rid of the sorcerers is finally being carried out. Kenjaku is preparing to attack Remi. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 is going to be Weekly Shonen Jump's 55th issue, which will be released on Sunday. The upcoming chapter will continue the new arc that has been started in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200.

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 are out that will follow Kenjaku's plan. He is proceeding with the Armed forces of many countries mass slaughtered by Cursed Spirits.

· Just as numerous military invades the colony, several Koganes pops up (All text bubble says, "I'm Kogane").

· Kenjaku & Uraume are at a different place. The first one to get attacked is Remi.

· Remi is electrolyted & gets injected with a special weapon.

· Military captures several sorcerers.

· Reggie's previous partner Iori Hazenoki is seen confronting the military & he remembers Reggie saying that Kenjaku would soon drop a bomb.

· Kenjaku and Uraume are plotting.

· Kenjaku has unleashed cursed spirits in every barrier.

· Angel & Hana are trying to figure out the reason behind the sudden insurge of players but Takaba says maybe it's his fault cuz his popularity drives people crazy.

· The soldier starts their attack & Megumi is ready to counter-attack.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 will release on January 7, 2023. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 timings in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

