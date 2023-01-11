Left Menu

"Take a break, travel, rejuvenate": Bhumi Pednekar shares her therapeutic mantra

Apart from giving powerful performances in movies actor Bhumi Pednekar is often seen taking out time from her busy schedule to travel. The 'Govinda Naam Mera'actor revealed her therapeutic mantra.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:43 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Apart from giving powerful performances in movies actor Bhumi Pednekar is often seen taking out time from her busy schedule to travel. The 'Govinda Naam Mera' actor revealed her therapeutic mantra. Bhumi said, "For me, travel is extremely therapeutic. I make it a point to take a break after my hectic work schedule and travel to someplace new because I love to make new memories with my loved ones and also learn about culture, traditions and food of these places. I feel I have grown as a human being because of my travels. These trips have enriched me, satiated my heart, rejuvenated my mind and anchored me."

She added, "I would love to speak more about the need for travel and how it can help us mentally in the coming years. I'm glad I got the time to fly to Mexico and recharge my batteries before I take on the new year!" Sharing the details about her work front, Bhumi said, "I have six back to back releases, plus new shoots. So, this trip was essential for me because I know I won't get the time this year to do a big trip that will inspire me and fascinate me. But I'm not complaining. I love to work and I'm fortunate that I have a packed year of releases. This is exactly how I want my years in cinema to be - choosing and being a part of the best cinema of our country."

Bhumi will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

