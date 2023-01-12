Left Menu

Gurugram: Police lodge FIR after woman alleges man raped, blackmailed her

The 30-year-old woman claimed that the manager of an app, where she used to work, threatened to make her objectionable pictures and videos viral and also raped her, they said. Outside of the mall, he offered some parathas and soft-drinks for me. She claimed that the manager also made nude videos of her, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 00:25 IST
Gurugram: Police lodge FIR after woman alleges man raped, blackmailed her
  • Country:
  • India

The police have lodged an FIR after a woman alleged that she was blackmailed and raped after being served food laced with sedatives, officials said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old woman claimed that the manager of an app, where she used to work, threatened to make her objectionable pictures and videos viral and also raped her, they said. The woman has also accused the manager's associates of harassment, police said. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against five accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections 67-A and 72 of IT act at the Sadar police station.

''We are verifying the facts and conducting raids to nab the accused,'' said Inspector Ved Prakash, Station House Officer of the Sadar police station. In the complaint, the woman, who has two daughters, claimed that after the Covid-induced lockdown, she decided to help her family financially and opted to work from home for the ''MICO App'', an online platform for live streaming and social interaction. ''The app manager Kunal Singh made advances towards me but I refused. After this, he also blocked my salary for three months. ''On August 14, he called me to Ambience Mall on the pretext of discussing the salary. Outside of the mall, he offered some 'parathas' and soft-drinks for me. After consuming the soft drink, I felt dizzy. He took me to a hotel in sector 38 and raped me,'' the woman alleged in the complaint. She also alleged that the man showed her objectionable pictures and video and threatened to make them viral if she resisted. She alleged in the complaint that her manager's friends -- Krishna Shukla alias Lutera and his wife Gauri Sharma, who work in the same app, and another friend named Albadi also tried to convince her to do what Singh told her and threatened her. She claimed that the manager also made nude videos of her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023