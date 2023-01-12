Left Menu

When will Tribes of Europa Season 2 come on Netflix?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:21 IST
When will Tribes of Europa Season 2 come on Netflix?
The drama is set in the year 2074 after a global catastrophe destroyed the continent. Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • Germany

The entertainment media has seen a surge in demand for new content from different countries around the world, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix. The streaming giant presented many popular German series for global viewers. Audiences around the world repeatedly watched dramas like Tribes of Europa and wait for a second season. The first season premiered on Netflix on 19 February 2021.

The German series tells the story of three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a war arises between the tribes. The drama is set in the year 2074 after a global catastrophe destroyed the continent. Three siblings, Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) set out to change the fate of Europe after a war arises between the tribes. The siblings get caught up in a conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

The first season concluded with Kiano killing his father. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses (Oliver Masucci) and Elija arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Fans believe there have to be Tribes of Europa Season 2 to resolve the cliffhangers of the first season. And they are hopeful of its renewal, as Netflix never officially canceled the series. But some fans are concerned that Tribes of Europa may not have a Season 2.

Netflix's schedule has been badly suffered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But now Media and Entertainment industry bounced back strongly so, we hope the German series will return with an adventurous story in Tribes of Europa Season 2.

We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers or the streamer. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix foreign language series.

Also Read: The Empress Season 2 may explore the pregnancy of Elisabeth

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023