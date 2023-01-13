Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 doubles down on production value

The eighth episode of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 was launched on January 12, 2023, on Netflix. After a successful Season 1, the second season seems to have doubled down on the production value and the vastness of the story. The story begins right after the first season ends. Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 follows our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat.

According to IGN, an exclusive footage of the opening scene was released before its premier on January 12. The exclusive seven-minute-long footage shows Leif hunting down enemies, following Season One's climactic Battle of Kattegat. Jarl Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) is not in a pleasant situation, and the lovers Freydis and Harald are hiding in the remote wilderness of Norway, an incident that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies.

The historical drama, Vikings Valhalla is set over a hundred years after the events of Vikings, as tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs. Leif Erikson, FreydísEiríksdóttir and HaraldHardrada begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from the Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. The series shows the end of the Viking Age, marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

Vikings Valhalla season 1 ends with the beginning of the Battle for Kattegat. Kåre's forces attack the city walls. Haakon is hit with a volley of arrows and succumbs to her wounds whilst Altöra and Arne are killed by Kåre's followers. Obsessed with killing Freydís, Kåre hunts her down to the great hall but she beheads him. Olaf's plan is revealed to be a ruse to split Kattegat's forces. As Olaf's forces arrive in Kattegat, Olaf mortally wounds Liv and she dies in Leif's arms. Harald is wounded during the battle, but Freydís comes to his aide. Olaf claims victory, but Forkbeard arrives with Canute's fleet and Olaf's forces quickly abandon Kattegat. Forkbeard's grandson Harald Harefoot discovers several of Kåre's followers slaughtered and an enraged Leif covered in blood.

According to the series' official synopsis, "Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat."

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is streaming on Netflix. Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 is also available on Netflix.

