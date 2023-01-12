Dogs of Berlin Season 2 renewal possibilities: Can Netflix still renew it after four years?

'Dogs of Berlin' is a German crime drama that successfully gripped the audience with a storyline full of mysteries and nail-biting moments. The first German series 'Dark' got a huge success in 2017. Following the success, Netflix picked Dogs of Berlin and premiered it in December 2018. The series was well-accepted and critically acclaimed. No wonder, enthusiasts are expecting Dogs of Berlin Season 2.

'Dogs of Berlin' mainly focuses on the police investigation of the crimes that happened in Berlin. Police officers Erol Birkan and Kurt Grimmer investigate the murder of the fictional Turkish-German football star Orkan Erdem. His murder triggered a chain of events that could cause the city to implode. Neo-Nazis from the Marzahn region of Berlin is one of the prime suspects in the incident. He is an Arab Mafia from the same neighborhood as the footballer.

Turkish nationalists, football fans, and the Berlin Mafia are angry with the superstar playing for Germany instead of Turkey. The chain of evidence may even lead to the highest offices of the capital. To uncover the truth, Erol Birkan and Kurt Grimmer will venture deep down into the Berlin underworld.

The story of Dogs of Berlin ends, leaving some cliffhangers for another season. Unfortunately, Netflix is still silent on the Dogs of Berlin Season 2. There are several foreign language shows that Netflix picked years back but never renewed them. Dogs of Berlin Season 2 has neither been officially announced nor canceled.

It's been four years after Season 1, so it seems Dogs of Berlin Season 2 is less likely to happen. Plus, during the release of Dogs of Berlin, there has been no such discussion on returning of the series with more seasons. And there is no official confirmation on the spinoff of Dogs of Berlin.

