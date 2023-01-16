Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:35 IST
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 may begin filming in February! Find out what to expect
Image Credit: The Umbrella Academy / Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is coming back with the fourth and final season of the series. The entire Hargreaves family is returning to say goodbye and will resolve all cliffhangers. The fourth season will be executive-produced by creator and showrunner Steve Blackman. The filming for the new outing will begin on February 6, 2023.

Steve Blackman has already given viewers a look at the cover of the new season's first script. Confirming the beginning of production, in November 2022, he took to Instagram with the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, revealing the title as "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want."

Then in the next month, Steve Blackman tweeted that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 would consist of 6 episodes. Blackman wrote, "It's true. But you're going to love them."

Nothing has been said about the length of each episode, but fans are already concerned that six episodes might not be enough to resolve all cliffhangers from the previous season. Maybe the episodes will be longer than usual, but some fans don't think so, as it is very difficult to keep the audience on the edge of their seats "until the final minutes," as Steve Blackman claimed the fourth season would do. Others with a contrary argument believe keeping the viewers engaged for a longer duration episode is definitely possible. Case in point, the episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are relatively long, ranging from 70 minutes to two and a-half hour, yet they successfully keep the audience hooked throughout, thanks to their jaw-dropping storylines. However, The Umbrella Academy is a different genre story.

What to expect from The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Steve Blackman hinted earlier that Victor and Diego's story will be highlighted in the upcoming season.

"I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are."

He added, "So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

There are still many questions that need to be answered in the fourth and final season. Fans could see a new timeline in the story. Season 3 ends with The Umbrella Academy members now in a new universe without their powers and the siblings separate. Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray. The Hotel Obsidian is gone, Luther is alive and no longer an ape-man, Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored, Sloane is missing, and everyone has lost their powers. As the siblings are isolated, a restored Reginald observes the city, now under his control, alongside his wife Abigail, who is alive again. In a mid-credits scene, Ben rides a Seoul subway, similar to the one on which he was born.

As of now, The Umbrella Academy S4 plans to begin filming on February 6, 2023, with hopes to wrap up on May 19, 2023. Jeremy Webb will return as director.

We will keep an eye on The Umbrella Academy Season 4 and track its developments and update you accordingly. Stay tuned!

