Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284: What to expect

Japanese anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is always on the upsurge. Episode 284 is the next chapter to be released on January 22, 2023. The episode will continue the new arc, 'Sasuke Retsuden.'

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284 will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day within a few hours after the release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga series of the same name written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284 is titled "Sasuke's Story: The Secret In The Cellar."

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284, Sakura disguises herself as the Prime Minister's messenger from Redaku to steal the key from Zansul. While Sakura is just a few minutes away to distract Zansul, in that short minute, Jiji will sneak into the cellar to find clues to the Ultra Particles. Meanwhile, Sakura finds an interesting storybook that may give information on Zansul's secret.

Here's the synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 283.

After Zansul had the guards give Sasuke beatings regularly, his cellmates suggested that he went to the infirmary, to meet the beautiful new nurse. Instead, Sasuke snuck out of his cell at night, only to be attacked by Meno, or rather another Meno again. The creature's claws were coated in poison and one tiny scratch on Sasuke was enough to weaken him, but the new nurse, the undercover Sakura stepped in to take Sasuke away. Sakura informed Sasuke of Kakashi's efforts, and the relevant contents of the book discovered by him, which said that the Sage of Six Paths was cured by a sort of meteorite fragments, called "Ultra Particles" which he watched come down to the earth at the observatory and that a certain Map of the Heavens would lead to where these fragments could be found. Sasuke decides to partner up with his wife for the mission, but he then noticed, that his cellmate Jiji was by the door and heard they are married. Jiji gave Sasuke some marriage advice on the way back, which the latter seemed to consider. Jiji also told Sasuke that their other cellmate Penzila is on library duty and he might know of the Map. The next day, Sakura attempted to get the Map from Penzila, only to learn that it is a valuable document stored in the basement and Zansul's approval would be needed for access. Sakura challenged Penzila to a gambling match to win the key, so Penzila showed her how to play a card game called Star Lines. Sakura easily won the match, since Tsunade taught her gambling. Upon entering the library at night, Sasuke remembered Jiji's advice and shared a tender moment with Sakura, as he gave her a wedding ring. They went on to find the Map in the basement, which contained twelve ink paintings. Sasuke realized that the paintings depicted the Nine-Tailed Beasts, the Ten-Tails, the astronomer who built the observatory and the Sage himself. Sasuke surmised that they must check Zansul's basement since it was the last place they hadn't looked for the particles yet, but a prisoner overheard their plan of Sakura disguising herself as the Prime Minister's messenger to steal the key from Zansul.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3: What to expect