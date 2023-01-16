Left Menu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284: What to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:23 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284: What to expect
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga series of the same name written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. Image Credit: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations / Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is always on the upsurge. Episode 284 is the next chapter to be released on January 22, 2023. The episode will continue the new arc, 'Sasuke Retsuden.'

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284 will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day within a few hours after the release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga series of the same name written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284 is titled "Sasuke's Story: The Secret In The Cellar."

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 284, Sakura disguises herself as the Prime Minister's messenger from Redaku to steal the key from Zansul. While Sakura is just a few minutes away to distract Zansul, in that short minute, Jiji will sneak into the cellar to find clues to the Ultra Particles. Meanwhile, Sakura finds an interesting storybook that may give information on Zansul's secret.

Here's the synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 283.

After Zansul had the guards give Sasuke beatings regularly, his cellmates suggested that he went to the infirmary, to meet the beautiful new nurse. Instead, Sasuke snuck out of his cell at night, only to be attacked by Meno, or rather another Meno again. The creature's claws were coated in poison and one tiny scratch on Sasuke was enough to weaken him, but the new nurse, the undercover Sakura stepped in to take Sasuke away. Sakura informed Sasuke of Kakashi's efforts, and the relevant contents of the book discovered by him, which said that the Sage of Six Paths was cured by a sort of meteorite fragments, called "Ultra Particles" which he watched come down to the earth at the observatory and that a certain Map of the Heavens would lead to where these fragments could be found. Sasuke decides to partner up with his wife for the mission, but he then noticed, that his cellmate Jiji was by the door and heard they are married. Jiji gave Sasuke some marriage advice on the way back, which the latter seemed to consider. Jiji also told Sasuke that their other cellmate Penzila is on library duty and he might know of the Map. The next day, Sakura attempted to get the Map from Penzila, only to learn that it is a valuable document stored in the basement and Zansul's approval would be needed for access. Sakura challenged Penzila to a gambling match to win the key, so Penzila showed her how to play a card game called Star Lines. Sakura easily won the match, since Tsunade taught her gambling. Upon entering the library at night, Sasuke remembered Jiji's advice and shared a tender moment with Sakura, as he gave her a wedding ring. They went on to find the Map in the basement, which contained twelve ink paintings. Sasuke realized that the paintings depicted the Nine-Tailed Beasts, the Ten-Tails, the astronomer who built the observatory and the Sage himself. Sasuke surmised that they must check Zansul's basement since it was the last place they hadn't looked for the particles yet, but a prisoner overheard their plan of Sakura disguising herself as the Prime Minister's messenger to steal the key from Zansul.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3: What to expect

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023