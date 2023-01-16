Rakhi Sawant claims Salman Khan saved her marriage after husband Adil Khan Durrani confirms wedding

After Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani confirmed his marriage to the reality TV queen on Monday, the couple was papped recently in Mumbai where she claimed that her 'bhai' Salman Khan called Adil when the latter reportedly refused to accept her. Ever since Rakhi broke the news of her wedding on social media last week, several reports surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi.

However, today Adil made his marriage to Rakhi official by sharing an Instagram post where he stated, "Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)." Following their formal announcement, the duo candidly interacted with the shutterbugs today and spoke about their wedding. During the conversation, Rakhi thanked Salman for helping her. "Bhai ka phone aaya tha inko... Mere bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya," she said.

Last week, Rakhi revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022. Meanwhile, Rakhi also posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show 'Big Boss 15'. Before that Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long back and the relationship reportedly ended on a sour note. (ANI)

