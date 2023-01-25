Left Menu

Singing reality show winner Jetshen Dohna Lama accorded grand welcome in Sikkim

Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama, the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, was accorded a grand welcome upon her return to her home state of Sikkim on Wednesday.Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and others came down to Rangpo town along the West Bengal border to receive her.She is the first singer from the Himalayan state to have won a singing reality show on national television.

PTI | Rangpo | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:04 IST
Singing reality show winner Jetshen Dohna Lama accorded grand welcome in Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama, the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, was accorded a grand welcome upon her return to her home state of Sikkim on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and others came down to Rangpo town along the West Bengal border to receive her.

She is the first singer from the Himalayan state to have won a singing reality show on national television. Jetshen was accompanied by her father Roshan and mother Unish. They whole-heartedly thanked people from across the region for voting for their daughter.

"Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong district has won the hearts of millions of people and established a mark on the Indian music industry.

''We as a state are proud that such a significant award has come our way and we thank Jetshen's parents for their dedication," the chief minister said at the reception function.

He said Sikkim has tremendous potential in performing arts and crafts, and Jetshen's achievement will act as an inspiration for many others from the state to follow their dreams.

Jetshen, while speaking to reporters, said she was proud to have brought laurels to the state.

"The five months spent in Mumbai were some of the most testing times for me but the encouragement and support from the family and everyone who voted for me gave me the courage to perform even better," she said.

Jetshen said she would now concentrate on her studies, which she has missed for a long period of time, and that she missed playing with her siblings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023