Aggretsuko Season 5 gearing up for February release! Get all latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:04 IST
The Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko Season 5 will be released on February 16, 2023. Image Credit: Netflix
 The fifth and final season of the anime, Aggretsuko is official! The enthusiasts are wondering for its release date. A new trailer confirmed what to expect from Aggretsuko Season 5 and will officially premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 16, 2023.

After the fourth season wrapped up on December 16, 2021, it was confirmed that Aggretsuko Season 5 is in the works.  Netflix unveiled a sneak peek to give fans a glimpse at its fifth and final season. The official Aggretsuko Twitter shared four pictures to give fans hints of what is to come for the show's final outing.

The previous sneak peek hinted at the continuation from the end of the fourth season’s cliffhangers. Fans will see the return of Retsuko and Haida. Fans will also see Manaka in the story. The characters will be joined by new additions including an older Hyena character with Retsuko. Another new character in the final image features a mysterious person at a vending machine.

 The newly released trailer shows Aggretsuko Season 5 will feature what will happen between Retsuko and Haida. Following the fourth season’s cliffhangers Retsuko and Haida are following a different path. Retsuko is running for office while Haida is concentrating on arm-wrestling matches. Haida realizes his relationship with Retsuko has worsened, and he confronts Tadano about his relationship with Retsuko, but Tadano calmly shows him there is nothing more than friendship. 

Netflix describes Aggretsuko Season 5: "The 'Aggretsuko' series depicts the daily life of officer worker Retsuko, who copes with her frustrations with her boss, co-workers and the world by belting out death metal. In this season, after Haida quits his job, he is forced out of his apartment that is owned by his parents and begins living in an internet café. There, he encounters Shikabane, someone who seems to have given up on everything. Retsuko decides to live with Haida to save him. Then, a suspicious man who says he is a member of the Diet comes to recruit Retsuko..."

The Japanese animated comedy series Aggretsuko Season 5 will be released on February 16, 2023, on Netflix. All the previous seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

