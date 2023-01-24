Code Geass: Z of the Recapture updates & current status

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is a popular Japanese anime of the late 2020s, that successfully ran two seasons and sold over a million DVD and Blu-ray Discs. Both seasons have won several awards at the Tokyo International Anime Fair, Animage Anime Grand Prix, and Animation Kobe event. It received critical acclaim for its story, voice acting, large audience appeal, the conflicts among its main characters, and the moral questions it presented.

Fans are waiting for Code Geass Season 3 since Season 2 dropped its finale in September 2008. There are no updates after Season 2. The anime lovers have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi as he is not interested in working on the third season as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive.

A new original film titled Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, taking place after the Zero Requiem of the film trilogy's alternate universe, was released in theaters in February 2019. In 2020, Crunchyroll announced Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, an anime series to expand the Code Geass universe. . Z of the Recapture will take place after the event of the Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

The plot and the cast for Z of the Recapture are yet to be out so it’s still unclear whether the sequel will follow the original show.

"The creators apparently viewed the [Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;Surrection] movie as an alternate timeline since Taniguchi said the compilation trilogy is 'not a negation of the television series, but rather one possible outcome,'" Monsters & Critics explained.”

Ever since Crunchyroll announced Code Geass: Z of the Recapture fans are eagerly waiting for the release date. Unfortunately, there is no concrete premiere date for the series. For now, you can watch Code Geass anime and movies on Netflix and Funimation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

