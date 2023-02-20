Lockwood & Co. Season 2: Will It Happen? Showrunner weighs in

One of Netflix's recent releases, Lockwood and Co., premiered on January 27th, 2023, and has left fans eagerly anticipating more after its first season's cliffhangers. This detective thriller series, directed by Joe Cornish and comprising eight episodes, is an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's book series of the same title. The first season of Lockwood and Co. draws from the initial two books in the series, namely 'The Screaming Staircase' and 'The Whispering Skull'.

Although an official announcement for Lockwood and Co. Season 2 is yet to be made, the show's creator, Joe Cornish, has confirmed that the first season covers only the first two out of five books in Stroud's series. Speaking to Empire, Cornish assured fans that there are certainly more seasons to come, provided that Netflix renews the show.

He said, "The story in the books is very well-plotted," he explained. "Jonathan Stroud solidifies the world and thinks of clever ways to explore it the more the books go on. It really goes somewhere, and it does have an end. So yeah, we’d love to do more."

In a recent interview with Collider, Joe Cornish was asked about the possibility of Lockwood & Co. Season 2. While he didn't provide any concrete details, Cornish focused on the success of the first season and the joy of the moment. He expressed that he didn't want to get too caught up in the speculation about whether or not Lockwood & Co. Season 2 will happen, as it could be overwhelming. Here’s what he said:

“Right, well listen, I'm not going to get caught up in the whole, “Is there/isn't there going to be a Season 2?” We drive ourselves crazy. We just have to be super proud of what we've done. We really appreciate the fact, particularly, that fans of the book are recognizing the world that was in their imagination up on the screen. I just want to be proud and happy for the actors, for all the incredible technicians, everybody who worked on the show that made it good, and that so many people dig it.”

If there is Lockwood & Co. Season 2, the story could pick up from the third book in the series, 'The Hollow Boy.' Throughout season 1, the biggest mystery was the secret behind Lockwood's hidden door, which is located in his inherited residence and holds secrets about his past. The season finale saw him finally ready to share what is behind the door, signaling that season 2 could see Lockwood opening up about his family's history. Additionally, the Bone Mirror could be a central focus for Lockwood, George, and Lucy to unravel in the second season. The trio will also need to uncover the group behind the Golden Blade, led by Luke Treadaway, who attempted to harm Lockwood and Lucy multiple times without success.

The third book in the series, 'The Hollow Boy,' is where the contents of Lockwood's secret door are revealed, shedding light on his tragic past. If Lockwood & Co. Season 2 is produced, there is potential to explore Lockwood's backstory and his self-sacrificial nature, as well as his passion for hunting ghosts. The third book explains that the secret room belongs to Lockwood's late sister, Jessica, who was killed by a ghost while sorting through their parent's belongings after their passing. Lockwood, who refused to help, will have to face his decisions and regrets, both literally and figuratively, as he opens the door to his emotional past.

While there are many unanswered questions and ample source material for a potential Lockwood & Co. Season 2, it has only been three weeks since the show's debut on Netflix. It may take the streamer several months or even up to a year to gather relevant viewership data across the world. We will keep an eye on the viewership data and update you accordingly.

