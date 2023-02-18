House of the Dragon Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far

Five days following the premiere of House of the Dragon Season 1 on HBO, the official confirmation of Season 2 was made. In August 2022, the series officially entered its pre-production stage.

As of January 24, 2023, according to Redanian Intelligence, House of the Dragon has finally entered the pre-production stage at Leavesden Studios in the UK. The Production List of the Film & Television Industry Alliance has disclosed that the filming of House of the Dragon Season 2 will begin shortly. House of the Dragon Season 2 of the popular Game of Thrones prequel will resume filming on March 6 in the United Kingdom and Spain. What's interesting is that the production listing also revealed the return of Game of Thrones veteran Alan Taylor, who will direct at least one episode of the new season.

The project summary is as follows:

“Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen-the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria-took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.”

While there is currently no official release date for House of the Dragon Season 2, Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen) disclosed to The Face that the cast and crew will be occupied with filming for eight months in 2023. Assuming that the production timeline follows the usual pattern, we can anticipate that the second season of House of the Dragon will debut in mid-2024, barring any unexpected delays.

Ewan Mitchell told, We’re going to be shooting for eight months next year,” said Mitchell. “We’re in the preparation phase of that now, which is why I’ve got my hair buzzed off, for the wig fittings.”

The drama "House of the Dragon," which is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," is set 200 years before the events depicted in "Game of Thrones" and centers on how the House of Targaryen descends into civil war.

The season finale concludes with Princess Rhaenys revealing the demise of King Viserys and Prince Aegon's seizure of Dragonstone, which causes Rhaenyra to experience a tragic miscarriage. Ser Erryk delivers Viserys' crown, and Rhaenyra is declared the new queen. Meanwhile, Prince Daemon suspects foul play in Viserys' death and calls for war. Vhagar, one of the dragons, kills Lucerys and Arrax, adding to the tension.

According to Showrunner Ryan Condal, who spoke with The Times in London, House of the Dragon Season 2 will be filled with even more warfare and humor. Viewers can expect a continuation of the intense conflicts and comedic elements in the upcoming season.

Condal explained, “We will get to the spectacle, but you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. Series 2 will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

He added: “Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

We will keep updating you on House of the Dragon Season 2. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on fantasy series.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7's opening theme song hints upcoming Plot