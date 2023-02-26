Left Menu

Documentary 'On The Adamant' wins Berlin Film Festival's top award

Updated: 26-02-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 00:44 IST
"On the Adamant," a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental adults with mental disorders, won the Berlin Film Festival's top award on Saturday. "That documentary can be considered cinema in its own right touches me deeply," said director Nicolas Philibert while accepting the award in Berlin, asking his audience to find a common humanity in all, even the apparently ill.

"As we all know, the craziest people are not those we think they are," he said.

