Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Actor Michael B. Jordan will be felicitated with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 07:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 06:52 IST
Michael B. Jordan to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Michael B. Jordan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Michael B. Jordan will be felicitated with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. According to Variety, the 'Creed' star is set to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star on March 1.

Jordan, one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, has been acting professionally since he was only 12 years old. He has a substantial body of work in movies like Fantastic Four (2015), Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018), and is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III. He didn't initially dream of becoming an actor. In 2015, Jordan told NJ.com that his mother set his career in motion when she decided to take him to his first commercial audition.

"It wasn't something that I always wanted to do. But like a lot of kids, you know, I didn't know what I wanted to be. And modelling, acting, it got me out of school early, got me a chance to go into the city, so I was all into that," he told the publication. Jordan also earned significant praise for his work in a number of critically acclaimed television series, including The Wire and Friday Night Lights. He was featured in Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Over the course of his career, the actor has also expressed his interest in becoming a producer. He started his own production company called Outlier Society and has been continuously working to promote inclusivity and increased representation in the world of contemporary cinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023