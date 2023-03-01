Left Menu

Bhushan Kumar announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday.The horror comedy, billed as a family entertainer, will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of haveli will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:57 IST
Bhushan Kumar announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'', production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday.

The horror comedy, billed as a ''family entertainer'', will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.

''After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of 'haveli' will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,'' the makers said in a press note. Produced by T-Series, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Bazmee, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. It starred Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023